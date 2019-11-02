Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3000 block of Altama Ave: A man was choking a woman outside of a closed business after hours, just as an off-duty city cop happened to pass by. The jerk made a run for it, but the off-duty officer ran faster. The punk needed to go to the emergency room for clearance, but doctors there decided he needed to be admitted to the hospital. There are three arrest warrants that will land him straight in jail as soon as he is released from the hospital.
1506 Gloucester St.: A nefarious drunk driver collided with another vehicle at the L Street Liquors, then drove away from the scene. It turns out, he drove right into the path of a state trooper, who nabbed him. The trooper informed the city cop that he had plenty of charges stacked up against the guy already, “so the suspect was turned over the Trooper,” the city officer wrote in his report. The trooper took the knave to jail for DUI, endangering an unsecured child in the process, failure to maintain lane, hit and run, driving on a suspended license and having open alcohol in the vehicle.
Suspicious Incident
R and Albany Streets: An officer conducted a routine traffic stop on a driver who must have had something to hide. The man ditched the car and took off running. Officers gave chase, but “lost track of the subject,” the report said.
Some Help She Was
101 Torras Drive: A woman’s car broke down in the Walgreen’s parking lot. Another woman volunteered to help her out. But when the woman in distress went briefly inside the store, the “good Samaritan” went inside the woman’s vehicle and helped herself to some her valuables. She was gone when the woman came back out.
Flying Too Low
Egmont and George streets: A Resident reported a single engine airplane flying at less than 100 feet above ground over the neighborhood. Responding officers saw the low-flying plane also, “but could not make out the call numbers,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs