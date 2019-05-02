Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Mercer Apartments: A scalawag had his girlfriend cornered in an apartment and would not let her leave. She called the cops. Police arrived and set the ruffian straight, taking the 24-year-old to jail for false imprisonment and criminal damage to property.
1600 block of Union Street: Verbatim from the night shift of city police files: “Vehicle vs. Palm tree. Driver was DUI and arrested.”
11 Glynn Plaza: Employees at the Walmart Neighborhood Market caught a thief trying to pilfer stuff from the store. Police arrived and took sticky fingers to jail.
Jerks
Hopkins Homes: A woman distracted by her cellphone bumped a little girl on a bicycle with her white SUV, then drove away, police said. Fortunately, the child suffered only “a minor scrape on her elbow, and one (scrape) on her side,” police said. She was checked out by EMS workers. A witness told police “the lady was looking down at her phone when she struck (the child),” the report said. After the vehicle hit the child with the passenger side front bumper, she waited until the girl’s sister pulled her out of the road. Then she split, just like that. Police are looking for the incorrigible woman.
Albany and S streets: At the conclusion of a taxi ride, one of the two riders smacked the driver in the face. Both then ran off without paying. The cabbie said they “did not rob her other than not paying for service,” the report said.
Fire
Brailsford Avenue and 2nd Street: An overnight fire “completely engulfed” a vacant home in flames at this intersection. Police had to wake neighbors to move their vehicles while firefighters extinguished the flames.
Theft
3019 Wildwood Drive: A woman tracked down her son’s stolen bicycle at a pawnshop. She then reported the bike to police as stolen, imploring officers to acquisition it forthwith.
100 block of McKinna Place: A lousy thief cut the lock to the security gate at a landscaping company, then hacked off the lock on one of the work trailers. The crook absconded with several expensive pieces of landscaping gadgets. Police are investigating.
Police Assist
900 block of Newcastle Street: A gargantuan oak limb snapped during the night, dropping across the road and blocking traffic on this residential stretch of Newcastle Street. It was too immense for the responding cop to lift. The worker who was on call from the city’s public works department arrived with a chainsaw, cutting “enough to clear the travel lane.” A traffic cone was placed in front of what remained of the large limb until a full public works crew could be mustered to dispatch it come morning.
Suspicious Incident
1600 block of London Street: When a woman found out her ex-boyfriend was already hooked up with another gal, she had a conniption fit and started breaking windows at his residence. Responding police determined the hotheaded woman had an outstanding arrest warrant from the city. However, she was long gone by the time they got there.
2500 block of Stonewall Street: A woman called police to complain that she was waylaid by another woman outside of the In and Out Mart on L Street. She suspected a shoulder was knocked out of joint in the process, but she waived off medical attention. She could not play the innocent victim role for long with this officer, who quickly determined “the caller was engaged in mutual combat with another individual,”the report said.
— Larry Hobbs