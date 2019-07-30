Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Charity Circle: After drinking a snootful, a man tried to find his way home late at night, but a tree got in the way of his vehicle. But he just kept going, eventually making it home. A concerned citizen stood witness to the episode and called police, letting them know where they could find the driver who was responsible. The 21-year-old ended up in jail, charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to notify authorities upon striking a fixture, open container and failure to maintain a lane.
206 Retreat Village: An Atlanta man made such a pest of himself in the wee hours at Ziggy Mahoney’s that management showed him the exit. Undeterred and fortified with booze, the testy tippler insisted on trying to barge his way back inside. Police instead found space for the 34-year-old in the jail, charging him with public drunkenness and making terroristic threats.
200 Mall Blvd.: A pair of teenage shoplifters tried to slip one past the crack security crew at the Belk store. Not happening. The staff easily noticed that the two girls walked out of the dressing room with less items than they took in. Police took the two 17-year-olds to jail, where hopefully they had time to think about a career change.
Blythe Island Highway and Blythe Island Connector: A upright adult spotted a probable drunken driver late at night and called police with a heads-up. Using the description given, a patrol officer intercepted the suspect vehicle. The resulting traffic stop landed the 61-year-old man in jail, charged with DUI, lying to police, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain a lane.
Culligan Drive and Oscar Lane: A man in a white Ford Mustang was driving well over the 50 mph speed limit on U.S. Highway 17 in the wee hours before dawn. This did not go unnoticed by a patrol officer. The 26-year-old ended up in jail, charged with DUI and speeding.
3300 block of U.S. Highway 17: A man was driving down the road well after midnight, the left turn blinker on his tan Mitsubishi just flashing away. This caught the attention of a nearby patrol officer, who went on to observe that the man simply could not keep it on a straight line, swerving off the road three times in short order. It was determined that the 41-year-old man needed to go to jail, charged with DUI, open container, failure to maintain a lane, driving without a license and defective equipment.
600 block of Newcastle Street: An irate man got out of hand during a late afternoon dispute with his neighbors, right in front of the children. The fiend threatened one woman, argued vehemently with another, chunked a brick at their car and then skedaddled. Police caught up to the 28-year-old man just down the street and took him to jail, charged with reckless conduct, criminal trespass and cruelty to the children who had to witness his outburst.
Altama Avenue and Community Drive: Two vehicles collided, after which one of the drivers left the scene. The driver who stuck around went to jail for DUI.
Not Exactly Warhol
900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Verbatim from the city police logs: “Offender threw (a) can of Campbell’s Cream of Chicken soup through the front living room window.” Nothing further.
Burglary
100 block of Knight Road: Lousy thieves slithered into a homeowner’s storage shed overnight, disappearing with “two boxes full of tools, a Dodge Durango radiator, and a Dodge Durango air conditioner condenser,” according to a report. Police are investigating.
200 block of King Cotton Road: Thieves swiped a 2010 red utility trailer and the Briggs and Stratton riding lawnmower that was on it, rolling it right out of the owner’s driveway.
Police Assist
157 Public Safety Blvd.: A woman found a handgun inside her teenage son’s vehicle. Without further ado, she drove to the police department and turned over the .45 caliber CZ 97 B to the cops.
Suspicious Incident
Cook and K streets: Police signaled a vehicle to stop because of a traffic violation, and the driver dutifully came to a stop. Then he jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. Police have a warrant for his arrest.
— Larry Hobbs