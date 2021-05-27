Among reports filed with police
Golden Isles Parkway and Canal Road: A woman with no business being behind the wheel was driving a vehicle that did not belong on a public thoroughfare when she caused a collision with another vehicle in the middle of the afternoon. The 35-year-old woman went to jail for driving an uninsured, unregistered vehicle with a suspended license, during which she did not use due care.
200 block of Norman Street: Two men clashed violently after hours, one stabbing the other, the other crowning the one with a can. Police took one 68-year-old man to jail for aggravated assault and the other man went to the hospital emergency room.
1400 block of Cate Road: An officer came across a man driving a golf cart on Cate Road at 8:30 in the morning. The cop and the golf cart driver had met. The officer knew he was not qualified to drive so much as a golf cart. The 60-year-old man went to jail, charged with driving on a suspended license.
— Larrry Hobbs