Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
2900 block of norwich Street: A concerned citizen was fairly alarmed to see a woman trying to throw herself from a vehicle as it motored down the street, only to be pulled back inside by the man behind the wheel. Not only that, but the man kept “driving through red lights and the woman was bloody,” the report said. Police caught up to the vehicle, at which point it was discovered that the driver was bloody and still more blood was found on the passenger seat. The woman was gone, but police later located her and discovered she had facial abrasions. The 22-year-old man went to jail, charged with battery, obstructing an emergency call, terroristic threats and cruelty to the children who had to witness the debacle.
100 block of Atlama Connector: A patrol officer spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup truck pull around to the back side of a restaurant well after midnight. Two guys slinked out of the truck, looking precisely like a pair of knuckleheads up to no good. Upon further inspection, it was learned that one shady character was wanted on an arrest warrant in Brantley County for theft by deception; the other no account was wanted for arrest on a parole violation from Atlanta. Both went to jail.
— Larry Hobbs