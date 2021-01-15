Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1500 block of Newcastle street: A lovelorn lady kept stalking behind her boyfriend downtown after hours. The sullen shadow became so overbearing that police were implored to intervene. No luck. She told the cops “the male was her boyfriend and she was going to continue to follow him,” police reported. When she started slinging “vulgar language” around at the top of her lungs, police put the kibosh on her adverse advances. She went to jail for disorderly conduct.
171 Village at Glynn Place: Two people sitting in a vehicle in the Publix shopping center parking lot were behaving foolishly enough to prompt a passerby to report to cops that they were “possibly high on drugs.” Responding police ended up arresting one or both of the presumed dopeheads.
1919 Glynn Ave.: Police served a bothersome bore with a warning to steer clear of an establishment in the Lanier Plaza, adding that arrest was a distinct possibility for failing to do so. When the ill-mannered 50-year-old man showed up the next night, police took him to jail for criminal trespass.
Juvenile
200 Glynn Isles: A teenager who was working for Target got caught stealing from Target. When city police arrived, the young man clammed up, declining to reveal the identity of his parents. So, police took him back to police headquarters for safe keeping. Eventually, a parent was contacted and arrived to take custody.
— Larry Hobbs