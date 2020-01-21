Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
F.J. Torras Causeway at Terry Creek: A drunk in a black pickup truck caused havoc on the causeway, driving recklessly on the roadway, driving off the roadway and striking another vehicle, causing injuries in that vehicle. City police were alerted and quickly located the offending driver, sending the 21-year-old to jail for serious injury by vehicle, DUI and driving on a suspended license.
210 Retreat Village: Some people. After hanging out at Ziggy Mahoney’s until closing time, an inebriated man wore out his welcome in the parking lot. A manager of the bar tried to call him a cab, but the tipsy troublemaker would have none of it. Ultimately, police intervened and took the 27-year-old to jail, charged with public drunkenness and willful obstruction of the law.
Altama Avenue and Altama Connector: Police arrived to sort out the details of a vehicle crash in the afternoon, only to find one of the drivers involved “was extremely irate” and inconsolable. Her temperament only grew worse. Police ended up taking the 32-year-old to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and simple battery against an officer.
200 Mall Blvd.: A would-be shoplifter should have known better than to try and get away with something like this at the Belk store. Belk’s crack security staff caught her stuffing $245.03 worth of merchandise in her purse and walking out of the store. Police took the 26-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Interstate 95 and Ga. Highway 99: McIntosh County deputies gave Glynn County police a heads-up about a possible drunken driver headed across the county line. County police caught up to the white Dodge Avenger at I-95 and Ga. 99. The 24-year-old man driving went to jail for DUI, improper driving and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The 17-year-old teenage girl riding with him went to jail for underage drinking.
4510 Altama Ave.: A troublemaker was trying to pick a fight with other diners at the Waffle House, prompting the off-duty city cop working security there to call in some on-duty police assistance. The 24-year-old ended up in jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and disorderly conduct.
Attempted Burglary
3500 block of Hardee Avenue: If kicking down a home’s door shortly after dawn was intended to instill fear in those inside, a would-be home invader badly missed the mark. By the time the woman in the house reached a 911 dispatcher, the bumbling bandit had taken flight down the road — the man of the house in hot pursuit. The punk got away, but the couple gave police a description of a man in tan pants, a grey hoodie and “a gap between his teeth,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs