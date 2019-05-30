Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Albany and Gloucester streets: A man drove his vehicle into a bicyclist during the wee hours. It was clearly no accident, a concerned caller told police. The cops caught up to the driver, then located the bicyclist who, fortunately, was not too badly hurt. And the caller’s observation proved correct. Get this: the guy in the vehicle felt gypped after having given the bicyclist a lift from the city to the island. The guy drove into the bicyclist because he “was angry at (the) bike rider for not paying him five dollars for gasoline for (the) earlier excursion to the island,” police reported. “He admitted to intentionally striking him with (the) vehicle,” police said. Because he wanted gas money. Like that explains it. Police took the 45-year-old to jail for aggravated assault. The bicyclist declined an ambulance.
Coast Guard Station Beach: Police responded to a call of a “possible intoxicated driver who drove up onto the beach” at around 7 p.m. The driver went to jail for DUI.
Reynolds and Fourth streets: A cop caught a dopehead speeding after midnight, and the dude tried to toss his stash out of the vehicle’s window before stopping. Nice try. The officer backtracked, found the dope and took the driver to jail.
1900 block of Union Street: A woman had tolerated enough of her drunken husband’s threats, so she called police. The soused spouse hopped in a vehicle and drove away before the cops got there. However, police learned that the troublesome man also had roughed up a relative in another county earlier that day. Later on, the man returned home and tried to hide out in the backyard shed. Police found the 47-year-old and took him to jail, charged with aggravated battery.
Parkwood Drive and Carrie Street: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, and the driver had dope inside the vehicle. The 37-year-old driver went to jail, charged with possession of meth, possession of meth ingesting tools and speeding.
1700 block of U.S. Highway 17: You would think a wanted man would try to keep a lower profile, but there the guy was — sitting in the middle of the road for a passing patrol officer to see. The guy then stood up, “and was walking back and forth,” the officer observed. The 57-year-old turned out to be “wanted through several agencies and he was arrested,” the report concluded.
— Larry Hobbs