Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Northwood Drive: This dude was having engine trouble with his pickup truck, so this one chick he knew said she would drive the truck to her house and have this guy she knew take a look at it. The truck was still at the woman’s house the next day, but it was gone the day after that. Also, she was not responding to calls or texts and had otherwise made herself and his truck scarce. Acting on a tip, police found the 2005 champagne colored Ford Ranger and the woman at Transvilla Mobile Home Park. When the cop confronted her, the woman said she had the dude’s permission to “use and borrow” the truck, the report said. The officer concluded the two had an arrangement of some kind involving the truck, but at best this was more a case of “depriving the owner than theft of a vehicle,” the report concluded. However, the officer ran a check on the chick while waiting for the dude to come get his truck. Surprise, surprise. The 33-year-old woman went to jail anyway, charged on an outstanding felony arrest warrant for violation of parole.
1800 block of Third Street: A woman called police after another woman pulled a knife on her. Police tracked down the knife-wielding woman and threw her in jail.
3000 block of Amherst Street: It started when a man called police to report that folks were threatening his family. There was no evidence of threats, but the complainant turned out to be a man whom police arrested more than a week earlier as a suspect in a robbery. Also, he was wanted on an arrest warrant for violating probation. He decided to run for it, but the cops were faster. The 38-year-old man went to jail for violation of probation and willful obstruction of the law.
Laundry Caper Case Closed
1 Torras Drive: In a recent installment of CrimeScene, a poor fellow reported to police that he had $200 worth of brand new clothes stolen from him when he stepped away from the laundry room between the wash and dry cycle. Nothing of the sort happened, it turns out. It was a case of misplaced apparel. “The bozo just forgot which machine he put his clothes in,” the management noted. “They were there the whole time.”
Suspicious Incident
2400 block of Pinewood Driver: Police responded to a report that some kids had taken down a privacy fence, repurposing it as a bridge across a ditch.
Vehicle Theft
1000 block of Fountain Lake Drive: A guy woke up and discovered his vehicle was missing. “Complainant has no idea who would have stolen his vehicle,” the report said.
Police Assist
1300 block of Egmont: A resident called police because a sinkhole formed in the street. Police contacted a city public works crew to come deal with it.
— Larry Hobbs