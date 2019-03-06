Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A county cop was on patrol at Sixth Street and Hardee Avenue at 3 a.m. when he heard a gun go off. The only signs of stirring in the area at that hour was a 1988 Mercedes Benz with three raffish young men inside, which the cop caught up to at Norwich and Fourth streets. The vehicle pulled into a driveway on Martin Luther King Boulevard in the city, where the kid who was riding shotgun quickly hopped out. The officer implored him to stop, but the kid ignored him and went inside. The kid later came back outside and tried to play dumb with the officer. The young man in the backseat said he had his face in a cellphone the whole time and did not know what happened. The driver was more forthcoming, telling the officer that the one who ran inside was his cousin. He said he did not even know his cousin had a gun until “he just let off a shot,” the report said. City and county police went inside the house with a search warrant and found the stolen Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun in the kid’s dresser drawer. Cops let the other two kids go; the pistol-packing 17-year-old went to jail, charged with possession of a concealed weapon, theft by receiving a stolen firearm, tampering with evidence, obstruction of the law and discharge of a firearm in the street.
185 Dungeness Drive: Turmoil prevailed at the Truck Stops of America off U.S. Highway 17 near the interstate, where a besotted woman railed vehemently at her consort. When police arrived, the woman described the man to them in words not fit for a longshoreman’s poker night, let alone a family newspaper. Anyway, the 39-year-old Ohio woman turned out to be wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, for which she went to jail.
5600 Altama Ave.: A patrol officer spotted a dude snooping around the Morning Tide Apartments way after midnight, clearly up to no good. The officer saw him creep up to a Toyota Camry, then turn his head in all directions, to make sure no one was watching. The ne’er-do-well was clearly startled by the officer’s sudden appearance. The 26-year-old ended up going to jail for possession of enough pot to get a crook off the streets.
1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A lowbrow man punched his girlfriend in the face repeatedly. The cops arrived and took the 32-year-old to jail, charged with battery under the state’s Family Violence Act.
Altama Avenue and Emory Dawson Road: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver went to jail, charged with DUI, failure to move over for a stopped police car, having an open container of alcohol and not having a driver’s license.
4500 block of Altama Avenue: A driver ran a red light right in front of a cop. The driver went to jail, charged with DUI.
— Larry Hobbs