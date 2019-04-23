Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1800 block of Third Street: Cops responding to a report of a fight in this neighborhood found a pot peddler instead. Just as the cops arrived at the location, a man stepped out of a vehicle, walked to a trash can and tossed something inside. It turned out to be grass — 8 1/2 ounces of it, inside two baggies. The man in question also was carrying “a fairly large sum of cash,” the report said. Police took the 29-year-old Jacksonville man to jail, charged with possession of pot with intent to sell.
101 Gloucester St.: A woman called police to report that a man flashed her at Mary Ross Park. Cops found the toad scum at the park. The man already was wanted on an arrest warrant for a previous flashing incident. Police took him to jail.
2200 block of Albany Street: A patrol officer spotted a guy mulling around inside a business after hours. The dude took off running when the officer approached. He managed to give the slip to this officer and another cop who joined the pursuit. But a cop on foot patrol picked the vagabond up later on. Police took the 35-year-old man to jail, charged with loitering and prowling and obstruction of the law.
Pecan Point: Police were summoned because a grown man had apparently squared off with a bunch of kids in the middle of the street after dark. Apparently, another grownup joined in the fray. That 32-year-old man ended up going to jail for disorderly conduct.
Accidental Gunshot
Timber Landing Road: The decision to leave a loaded gun laying out the open backfired on one man, who ended up at the emergency room with a bullet wound in the shoulder. The 9 mm Smith & Wesson was on the shelf of a dresser beside a vanity mirror in the bedroom, the man told police. The gun’s safety was not engaged. The man’s wife was tidying up when she inadvertently bumped the gun off the shelf. It landed on the dresser top and fired, striking the man in the left shoulder. The wife drove the husband to the emergency room.
Theft
Highland Park Circle: A thief’s plan to steal a woman’s car out of her driveway went haywire, so he just ran off with her purse instead. The crook snuck inside the vehicle shortly after dawn and found the spare key in the center console. But he backed the vehicle into a concrete block near the driveway during the failed getaway. So he left the damaged car behind and absconded with her cheetah-patterned Old Navy purse, which also was left inside the vehicle.
4420 Altama Ave.: A man loaded up a shopping basket with lots of stuff from the Family Dollar, made a dash for the door and disappeared in a getaway car. After viewing the store’s security video, police know who the culprit is. An arrest is pending.
3901 U.S. Highway 17: A woman awoke to discover that someone had driven away with her 2008 Toyota Highlander from a parking spot at the Westminster Apartments.
Police Assist
5408 U.S. Highway 341: A guy was drunk and pestering folks out in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie shopping center. He does this a lot, according to a responding officer who “was immediately familiar” with the man. Police took the 30-year-old man to jail for criminal trespass.
Newspaper Caper
2401 Gloucester St.: A man walked into the Friendly Express and insisted on purchasing only the news sections of the weekend newspaper. The clerk explained that this was not possible, that the news sections and the accompany advertising inserts and such were kind of a package deal. This did not sit well with the man. “The male threw the paper at her and left the area,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs