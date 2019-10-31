Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

1200 block of H Street: A jerk was reportedly attacking people at an apartment unit at the McIntyre Courts apartments. He made a run for it when the cops got there, but the officers tased and subdued the tough guy after a short chase. He went to jail for willful obstruction of the law as well as an outstanding arrest warrant from McIntosh County.

2700 block of Stonewall Street: A woman called police to report her boyfriend “beat her up and took her purse,” the report said. Police determined this was not a one-sided fight, noting that both man and woman had sustained “visible injuries.” Police took the 51-year-old man and the 26-year-old woman to jail, each charged with battery.

3200 block of U.S. Highway 82: A gunshot rang out in the night. A man went down in his own home. He called police. Told them his dogs awoke him with their barking. A masked man walked into his bedroom, “told him to sit down and then shot him,” the police report said. Then the bandit hightailed it with $700 cash from the poor guy’s top dresser. Yeah, right. His story began unraveling practically before he got to the emergency room to get his wounded right leg treated. It turns out he accidentally shot himself. Who knows what prompted the elaborate cover-up. The 24-year-old ended up in jail on a simple battery charge, probably an outstanding warrant. The cops are looking further into it. They still might charge him with filing a false report and other things.

4435 Altama Ave.: So, this kook pulls up to the Dunkin Donuts drive-thru, gets out of his vehicle and climbs through the service window during the night shift. An employee calls the cops to report the dude is trying to steal stuff. County, city and even college campus cops descend on the scene “and the male was quickly apprehended coming out of the window,” a city police report said. Officers did not have to search long or in great detail to find the dope. He had it with him when he climbed in and out of the drive-through window during operating hours to try to steal stuff. Police took him by the emergency room for medical clearance, then took then took the 26-year-old to jail for felony smash-and-grab burglary and two counts of possession of dope.

Home Invasion

800 block of N Street: A thug barged into a man’s home in the wee hours, wacked him over the head with an ax handle and absconded with jewelry. The man reported it to police while getting his head stitched and stapled at the emergency room.

Suspicious

4705 Altama Avenue: A person drove a vehicle into a utility pole late at night. The pole fell down, just missing a tree. The driver hopped out of the vehicle and ran away, leaving the vehicle behind. Georgia Power came and fixed the pole, and police had the vehicle towed away.

— Larry Hobbs

