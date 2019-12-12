Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Golden Isles Parkway and Altama Connector: A lady in a white vehicle was doing a good 75 mph in midmorning traffic on the Spur, zipping past law-abiding drivers in the process. The cop who witnesses the whole thing conducted a traffic stop on Lady Leadfoot. She went to jail for DUI and speeding.
Golden Isles Parkway and the Canal Road: This one was fairly cut and dry. A good citizen called about a woman who was passed out behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 on the roadway, shortly before noon. The responding cop took the 36-year-old woman to jail, charged with DUI and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
500 block of Q Street: A man discovered a woman in his bed after dark that he did not know from Eve. She was still there when police arrived. She asked the cops to give her 10 minutes to get her bearings. Then “she tried to go back to sleep in the bed,” the report said. Police took the 60-year-old to jail to sleep it off there, charged with criminal trespass.
1500 block of Gloucester St.: A man who had already wore out his welcome at the Discount Liquor store tried to return. Police took the 57-year-old to jail for criminal trespass.
Old Jesup and Langford roads: With a patrol officer following, a man in a white truck swerved out of the lane three times, nearly smacking a utility police on the final lurch. Police took the 38-year-old to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Demery Road and Sea Island Loop: A guy driving through the loop at the entrance to the island after hours hit his brakes while approaching a stop sign, but just one of four brake lights indicating this to the patrol officer behind him. As a result, the 36-year-old man went to jail for DUI and no brake lights.
11 Glynn Plaza: A woman who had already been warned to avoid the Walmart Neighborhood Market or risk jail returned to the store. She brought along a friend this time. They proceeded to steal some stuff. They got caught. Police took the 34-year-old to jail for criminal trespassing and shoplifting; her 50-year-old shoplifting companion went to jail for theft by deception.
— Larry Hobbs