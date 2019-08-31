Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
300 block of Hornet Drive: A man could no longer endure the fury of his ex girlfriend, calling police to report “she was on his property and smacking the windows and doors.” The woman was sitting in a silver SUV parked in front of the ex’s home when the cops arrived. It did not go well. Police took the 32-year-old woman to jail, charged with two counts of willful obstruction of the law, terroristic threats, aggravated stalking and criminal trespass.
171 Golden Isles: Employees at the Bealls caught a woman stealing. Police arrived the took the 17-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Theft
500 block of Magnolia Avenue: Golf cart bandits struck at a home in this St. Simons Island neighborhood, absconding with a black EZ Go RPX from a lady’s garage while she was out of town for a week. Police are investigating.
306 Redfern Village: A man strolled around inside Golden Isles Olive Oil, posing like he knew his Frantoios from his Hojiblancas. Eventually, the lout slithered to the back of the store, crouched out of site to dodge the security cameras and snagged $98 off the counter in the back office. There is a picture of the thief circulating on social media and the cops are looking for him.
Not So Fast
1400 block of Magnolia Avenue: A woman caught three rogues in the act of stealing her vehicle after hours. Police said the woman “chased them off.” The woman’s action so alarmed the punks that they left her vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in their haste to get away.
Kids
McIntyre Court: A woman called police because her son ran away. He was now hanging out at the park with the wrong crowd, smoking cigarettes and lord knows what else. Police found the boy and brought him home to his mom.
Beachview Drive and Fifth Street: A patrol officer came across a young man and a young woman catching some Z’s on the beach on St. Simons Island, well before dawn. Upon awakening them, the officer learned the two were runaways. The two were turned over to juvenile authorities.
McIntyre Court: A volatile girl was creating a ruckus, “grabbing weapons” at a home. Police stepped in and took the girl to the juvenile detention facility.
Glynvilla Apartments: A woman called police to report her 6-year-old son and the boy’s 10-year-old friend had gone missing. Police searched and the “juveniles were found sleeping in the apartment,” the report said.
Modest Man
2500 block of Woodland Way: A passing officer saw a man sneaking around in a residential yard after hours, eventually ducking behind a shrub to take cover. The inquisitive officer later learned the man actually lived there. He was just shy and “did not want to be seen in his pajamas,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs