Among reports filed with police:
Assault
150 Altama Connector: Donning camouflage hoodies, the two nimrods stalked their prey in the sporting goods aisle of the Walmart. They caught their prey unaware, just “shopping around,” a report said. Then they let him have it, hurling a can of worms upside his head. The man told police “he does not know who these men were.” Let’s hope the two scofflaws don’t try to worm their way out of this one when the cops do catch them.
Theft
2401 Gloucester St.: A woman absconded with a case of beer from the Friendly Express. She was long gone when the cops got there.
Theft Thwarted
2311 Parkwood Drive: Two women left a medical office to find a strange man rummaging through their vehicle in the parking lot. He ran off when confronted.
Have Gun, Will Travel
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and L Street: Someone found a handgun in a bag in the middle of the road. Police managed to find the gun’s owner. The woman said “she accidentally left it on the hood of her car this morning when she was putting her daughter in her car,” police reported. Police gave the woman her gun back after she went to the police station and presented paper work showing she is the gun’s legal owner.
Lock Your Vehicle Doors, Folks
Whitetail Trail: A woman left her purse and wallet overnight in the glovebox of her 2009 Chevrolet Equinox, which was unlocked. The next morning, she reported to police that her wallet was missing from the purse. In the same neighborhood, a woman reported that her wallet was stolen overnight from under the radio compartment of her 2019 Toyota Rav4, which was left unlocked in front of her residence on Buckmeadow Drive.
— Larry Hobbs