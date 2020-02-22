Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
2200 block of Woodland Way: Police responded to complaints of yahoos speeding up and down a neighborhood street. While talking with the suspected yahoos outside their residence, another guy came tearing down the road and into the front yard. The guy’s clumsy exit from the vehicle gave him away. “Officer could see that the subject was intoxicated and (the officer) could smell the alcohol,” the report said. It did not take long after that to find cocaine inside the vehicle. The cop took the 40-year-old man to jail, charged with DUI, possession of coke and driving on a suspended license.
St. Simons Island: A woman got into it with a neighborhood association president. Things apparently got out of hand. The president showed police cellphone video of the fracas. The 55-year-old woman went to jail, charged with simple battery.
3600 block of Hardee Avenue: Police responded to a home where an assault was reported in the midmorning. After taking statements from a woman there, police took a 58-year-old man to jail for battery and felony violation of probation.
Cedar Street Beach Access: Police arrested a 55-year-old man at this location on St. Simons Island. His vehicle was towed away.
Some People
600 block of Mayfield Street: This cad called the police with the expectation that upon arrival the cops would see to the deportation of a woman from his apartment. He was miffed that the police took more than three minutes to arrive, making him late for work. Once police did arrive, he asked them to escort the lady out and lock up before leaving. He was too busy to stick around, you see. Really. After explaining to the impertinent poltroon that it does not work that way, the cops at least stuck around while the woman gathered her things, and he himself saw to her departure.
FlimFlam
5693 Altama Ave.: A woman in a black jacket bought stuff at the Parker’s convenience store using funny money. The cashier was able to provide police with the receipt for the items the thief bought with the counterfeit money. Police also got a good look at the lawless lady on the store’s security video.
Gunfire
1800 block of Nils Ave.: Some numbskull put a bullet in a vehicle that was parked in a backyard. No persons were injured in the making of this foolishness, but the vehicle could have done without a bullet hole.
Auto Burglary Made Easy
100 block of Hornet Drive: A woman left $70 cash overnight in her unlocked vehicle — $25 in a sunglasses holder in the visor and another $45 in a purse. Guess what? Yep, gone. All gone the next morning. Also, a neighbor told police a thief stole stuff from his Chevrolet Sonic the same night. That vehicle also was left unlocked.
Police Assist
1600 block of Amherst Street: A patrol officer came upon a couple having a spat while sitting inside their vehicle. The officer intervened and peace prevailed.
— Larry Hobbs