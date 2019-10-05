Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2800 block of Maple Road: Sometimes a fella just feels like he has to break something. In this case, a man took a hammer to several windows of a home after hours, prompting an alarmed neighbor to call police. The demolition dude was gone by the time police arrived, but he was not hard to find. There was blood in his vehicle and blood on the hammer when police caught up to him on the south side of the city. The cops put the 23-year-old malcontent in jail on numerous charges, including criminal property damage, willful obstruction of the law, disorderly conduct and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
200 Glynn Isles: A man and a woman tried to steal $1,000 worth of electronics from the Target, but their scheme did not go unnoticed by the store’s security staff. Police arrived and took the 36-year-old man and the 37-year-old woman to jail, the man charged with felony shoplifting and the woman charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
200 Mall Blvd.: The crack security staff at the Belk store caught yet another would-be shoplifter, but this guy broke free and dashed out the door. A security guard met responding police in the parking lot, describing a suspect in a white tank top and khaki shorts who was last seen running toward the Walmart across the street. The officer caught up with the crooked culprit making tracks across the garden center side of the Walmart parking lot. The cop ordered him to halt, but the kid kept running. Not fast enough, however. The 17-year-old went to jail for willful obstruction of the law and shoplifting.
Assault
3300 block of Cochran Avenue: Two sisters became embroiled in verbal conflict late at night. One sister raised the stakes, grabbing a bottle of Hennessey cognac that was resting atop a nearby vehicle and striking her sibling with it. The sister who sustained the smack regained her senses in time to see her simmering sibling speed away in a Chevrolet Traverse. The blow left a mark. Police took pictures of “a wound and significant swelling” on the side of the victim’s face. Police are investigating.
Burglary
3400 block of Trout Street: A woman returned from dropping her grandson off at school to discover that a thief had broken into her home.
400 block of Q Street: Some kids returned home from school to learn someone had burglarized the home after busting in the back door.
Theft
1900 block of Elm Avenue: A man left his pistol overnight in the center console of an unlocked vehicle. The gun was gone the next morning.
3300 Green Swamp Road: A thief stole a motorcycle from its parking space at a man’s business, sometime sometime over a span of six days.
— Larry Hobbs