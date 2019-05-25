Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Altama Avenue and Parkwood Drive: His first mistake was getting behind the wheel drunk. His second mistake was crashing into the rear end of an unmarked city police vehicle. It gets worse. So then this looped lunkhead thinks it is a good idea to pick a fight with the arresting officers. Police took the 37-year-old man to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law with violence, DUI/multiple substances, driving with a suspended license, having an open container of alcohol, possession of pot and following too close. The 40-year-old woman riding with him went to jail on a city arrest warrant.
600 block of Union Street: It started with a 911 call in which nothing was said. Responding to the source of the call, police found a man and a woman fighting inside a residence. Both of them were snockered. Sorting it out, police learned the man was trying to sleep it off when she walloped him. He responded in kind, shoving her to the floor, on the way to which she struck her head. The 45-year-old man went straight to jail, charged with battery and willful obstruction of the law. Police took the woman to the hospital for medical clearance before taking her to jail, charged with misdemeanor battery.
— Larry Hobbs