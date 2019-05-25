Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

Altama Avenue and Parkwood Drive: His first mistake was getting behind the wheel drunk. His second mistake was crashing into the rear end of an unmarked city police vehicle. It gets worse. So then this looped lunkhead thinks it is a good idea to pick a fight with the arresting officers. Police took the 37-year-old man to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law with violence, DUI/multiple substances, driving with a suspended license, having an open container of alcohol, possession of pot and following too close. The 40-year-old woman riding with him went to jail on a city arrest warrant.

600 block of Union Street: It started with a 911 call in which nothing was said. Responding to the source of the call, police found a man and a woman fighting inside a residence. Both of them were snockered. Sorting it out, police learned the man was trying to sleep it off when she walloped him. He responded in kind, shoving her to the floor, on the way to which she struck her head. The 45-year-old man went straight to jail, charged with battery and willful obstruction of the law. Police took the woman to the hospital for medical clearance before taking her to jail, charged with misdemeanor battery.

— Larry Hobbs

More from this section

Residents ask judge to act on Terry Creek plan

Residents ask judge to act on Terry Creek plan

With a small tent nearby providing some amount of shade, around a dozen people or more kicked off a two-hour demonstration at the corner of Warde Street and U.S. Highway 17 — the southwest corner of Hercules’ Terry Creek property.

Defamation claims against The News tossed

Defamation claims against The News tossed

Superior Court Judge William Woodrum Jr. dismissed defamation claims May 15 brought against The News by former state court public defender Reid Zeh, but he allowed the complaint against the American Civil Liberties Union to continue.

NOAA admin defends budget in House oversight hearing

NOAA admin defends budget in House oversight hearing

There’s likely going to be no more withering nor efficient criticism of the Trump administration’s coastal economic and environmental policy goals than U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman launched into at the outset of a U.S. House subcommittee meeting Tuesday.