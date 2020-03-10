Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1700 block of Demere Road: An elderly man lost his temper with a younger relative and attacked him. Police arrived and took the 73-year-old man to jail, charged with misdemeanor simple battery.
200 Mall Blvd.: Someone tried to steal from the Belk store. Predictably, that someone got caught. Police arrived and took that someone to jail, charged with shoplifting.
150 Altama Connector: A woman slinked around the Walmart, jamming stuff inside her backpack. Walmart has security cameras. A security guard saw the whole thing. Police arrived and put the 44-year-old woman in jail, charged with shoplifting.
101 Trade Street: A patrol officer came across a gold Chrysler stopped in the turn lane at nearly midnight. Further inquiry landed the 61-year-old man driving in jail, charged with DUI, illegal parking, open container of alcohol and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Altama Avenue: Some suspicious characters were hanging around in the parking lot of the Five Points Plaza in the middle of the day. The officer’s suspicions were confirmed when the two men and the woman took off running as the officer approached. With the help of city canine cop “Kilo,” one of the men was caught in the Mercer apartments. Cops chased the other guy down. They caught the woman too. All three went to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law. Both men were additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Theft
U.S. Highway 341 and Warren Mason Boulevard: A scoundrel snatched a woman’s car keys and money and drove away in her Cadillac. He was last seen headed for Jesup.
70 Golden Isles Plaza: While a woman was inside eating at the Chick-fil-A, a thief skulked into her vehicle parked outside and swiped $300 from the center console.
Police Assist
1400 block of Newcastle Street: A man was soused at an establishment downtown, pushing folks around and generally making a donkey’s posterior of himself. He was gone by the time police arrived. Then police received a report that the same drunk was doing the same thing at a place on Reynolds Street. He left there before police arrived. A cop later caught up to him, stumbling around near Glynn Academy. It was only a few blocks from the sot’s house, so the officer just gave him a ride home to sleep it off.
1500 block of Amherst Street: A woman was drunk and passed out on the side of the road in the middle of the day. An officer arrived and took the woman to The Well homeless day shelter.
— Larry Hobbs