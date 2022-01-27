Among reports filed with police:
Good Work
Lanier Boulevard and Fourth Avenue: A vehicle exhausted its gas tank, leaving the mom who was driving and her several children with no recourse but to make do with the circumstances. She was laying the children down inside the vehicle to sleep and preparing to do the same when a city cop on the night shift happened by. “Officers assisted female in getting gas so she could make it home,” police reported.
Arrests
Tara Arms Apartments: Responding to calls from concerned citizens, city police found a young child wandering around in a parking lot near Altama Avenue late on a cold night wearing just pajama pants. No grownups in sight. This was not the first time police have had to check on the welfare of the youngster and the negligence of his parent. Police called the state department of family and children officials to tend to the child. Police took the 32-year-old mother to jail for reckless conduct.
Park Circle and St. Simons Avenue: A man set a fire in the little neighborhood park late at night, then walked away talking to himself. Responding police took the 44-year-old man to jail, charged with starting a destructive woodlands fire.
1101 Gloucester St.: A man’s temper tantrum turned physical as he started landing punches of folks at The Well homeless day shelter. Responding police took the 34-year-old angry man to jail, charged with at least two counts of battery.
Brunswick Commons: A woman arrived and made a nuisance of herself. Again. It is not like she wasn’t warned. Then she bolted when police responded. They caught her. She went to jail.
Vehicle Heist
4445 Altama Ave.: Some scalawags breached the Enterprise car rental business office over the weekend, removing a side window. The crooks swiped “numerous key fobs” from within. Only later did the Enterprise folks discover two rental vehicles went missing as well. Brantley County authorities stopped one of the stolen vehicles, recovering a number of the stolen keys. The punk lied about his name, but the Brantley deputy was not falling for that. The miscreant is in their jail now. City cops later found the other vehicle, right where the reprobates abandoned it, behind the Tara Arms apartments.
— Larry Hobbs