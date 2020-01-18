Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

2100 block of Washington Street: A woman was hanging out at her boyfriend’s house when her boyfriend’s brother arrived and started an argument. The jerk called her the B word “and hit her in the head twice,” which left a mark, police said. Police put the 59-year-old man in jail for battery.

F.J. Torras Causeway: An alert county community service officer became concerned after she spotted a vehicle “behaving suspiciously” while traveling westbound on the causeway at 2 in the morning. Her concerns proved warranted as a patrol officer intervened, taking the 25-year-old woman behind the wheel to jail for DUI.

Mischief

2701 J Street: A couple of knuckleheads walked into the Dollar General, grabbed spray paint off the shelf and started expressing themselves on the showroom floor. The two each painted a star inside a circle, then left. Police saw the whole thing on video. The investigation is ongoing.

— Larry Hobbs

