Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1000 block of Q Street: A quarrel between a husband and wife turned ugly when corresponding family members picked sides and joined in. At the dispute’s onset, the wife’s nephew “stepped in to defend her,” the report said. The husband left, but returned momentarily with his son. The report notes that “both husband and son brandished a firearm and threatened her and her nephew,” the report said. Unperturbed, the wife’s unarmed nephew punched the husband’s armed son. We know this because police had to run the husband’s son to the emergency room for “treatment from being punched by the nephew” before police took him to jail for making terroristic threats. More arrests are pending, police said.
11 Glynn Plaza: A woman was caught stealing petty items at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, which earned her a felonious lifetime achievement award, of sorts. Due to “numerous previous shoplifting convictions,” police noted, the charge against the 55-year-old woman was elevated from misdemeanor to felony. She also had an outstanding arrest warrant from the city.
11 Glynn Plaza: Employees at the Walmart Neighborhood Market caught a guy stealing stuff. Police took the 31-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
2401 Gloucester St.: A man who had been warned that he was not wanted at the Friendly Express made a return appearance to the establishment. Drunk. Police took the 55-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
1900 block of Wilson Avenue: An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver resisted. However, the officer later located him parked outside a residence. He proceeded to lie to the cop about his identity while having an open container of alcohol and drug-taking items handy inside the vehicle. The officer took the 30-year-old to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law, possession of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended license, just to name a few of the charges.
2401 Gloucester St.: A man strolled into the Friendly Express, grabbed some snacks off the rack, boasted loudly that someone else should be held responsible for payment of said items, and walked back out of the store. He was sitting on the curb out front eating his snacks when the cops arrived. The doofus also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant, for which he went to jail.
Frederica Road and Atlantic Drive: An officer was going through the entrance gate to Sea Island in the wee hours when he noticed a driver in a Mini Cooper having difficulties after navigating the island’s exit lane. He turned around and followed the driver, whose Arkansas license plate was zigzagging in and out of the lane along with the car. The subsequent traffic stop at this intersection resulted in the 30-year-old driver’s arrest for DUI, police said, as well as driving with a suspended license.
Golden Isles Parkway and Cate Road: A cop watched after midnight as a guy trying to drive his jeep through the intersection “traveled over two lanes and the left shoulder and into the median,” the report said. He continued driving on the median for about 500 feet. The cop had seen enough and took the 24-year-old to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
200 Mall Blvd.: Security guards at the Belk caught a woman stealing $42.50 worth of T-shirts. Police arrived and took the 28-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Wolfe and R streets: An officer stopped a guy for a traffic violation and spotted an open container of alcohol inside as soon as he approached the vehicle. He had a handgun in the glove box and a prior felony conviction in the courts, which is an illegal combination. The 26-year-old man was taken to jail, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and having an open container of alcohol.
Curious
1900 block of Norwich Street: A landlord called police about some shady shenanigans that one of her renters had tried to pull at a retail/merchant building. It seems that several months ago they “cut a hole in the wall ... and installed a door,” the police report said. Something or someone was occupying the space created as a result, and the landlord felt entitled to a cut of it. “She stated they owed her a lot of money for renting the space next door,” the report said.
Armed Robbery
1116 Harold Jennings Park: A man was trying to get some exercise at Harold Jennings Park when a bandit showed up out of nowhere and threatened him with a gun. The brigand, wearing a ski mask and dark clothing, absconded with the victim’s wallet and $300 cash therein. The guy was too rattled to explain exactly where in the park he was robbed or if anybody else was there at the time, so police determined a K9 could not pick up the bad guy’s scent.
— Larry Hobbs