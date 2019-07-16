Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1307 Lee Street: A woman told a passing police officer that she had just been assaulted by a skulking creep in the wee hours. Police applied infrared technology to the situation and found the reprobate hiding under a house.
1700 block of Demere Road: Someone was making such a racket after midnight in the mobile park on St. Simons Island that a neighbor called the cops. Police arrived to find a dude sprawled out on the ground. When an officer approached, the dude went ballistic, “screaming and saying things that did not make sense,” the officer reported. It did not stop there. “He then jumped up and ran at me in a hostile manner,” the officer wrote. The 26-year-old malcontent went to jail, charged with felony obstruction of the law with violence.
200 Mall Blvd.: A security guard at the Belk caught a guy stealing $90 worth of goods from the store. Police arrived and took the 18-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting. Later that afternoon, the same security guard saw a teenage boy take a pair of Izod shorts priced at $65.20 into the dressing room and the walk back out with nothing. Like the guard would not notice. The security guard found the shorts stashed beneath the crook’s clothing, for which the 17-year-old landed in jail, charged with theft by conversion.
2401 Gloucester St: A man was plastered and making a donkey’s behind of himself at the Friendly Express, so the manager called the cops. The troublemaker was no less cooperative with responding police. Police took the 41-year-old to jail for willful obstruction of the law and public drunkenness.
5100 block of Whispering Oaks Drive: A woman swiped somebody’s cellphone during the daytime, and it was reported to police. The cops caught up to the crooked woman that evening, recovered the phone and put it back in the hands of its rightful owner.
2401 Gloucester St.: An officer walking the beat encountered an idler at the Friendly Express store. Police had already warned him once to stay away from there. This time they took the 41-year-old drifter to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Gunplay
2000 block of Reynolds Street: A man hailed a passing patrol car to report hearing a gunshot and something hitting the side of the house. Police investigated and “found bullet hole on side of house,” a report stated.
Suspicious Incident
700 block of N Street: Some folks ran an extension cord from their home to the one next door, which had the power turned on even though the owner has not lived there for quite a while. They were stealing the power with the extension cord, a detail that a neighbor pointed out to police. Police told the folks they cannot do that. It is against the law. Unplug the extension cord forthwith, they warned. Police are still trying to reach the owner of the home that has the power turned on even though no one lives there.
— Larry Hobbs