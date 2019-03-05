Among reports filed with police:
Assault
2100 block of Ellis Street: A dispute over the status of a Sam’s Club membership card was deemed worthy of fisticuffs. Yeah, a Sam’s Club card. One adversary punched the other square in the mouth. An ambulance showed up, but the guy who took the punch declined treatment, and the cops got everyone to settle down.
1603 L Street: A guy was hanging out in a chair under the big tree outside the Give and Take Mart, minding his own business. All of a sudden, a ruffian walks up and whacks him upside the face with a metal pipe. The brute ran away afterward. A friend drove the poor guy to the hospital emergency room. Police are searching for the culprit.
Shots Fired
1000 block of Wolfe Street: Officers on patrol after hours followed the sound of gunfire to an apartment complex in this neighborhood. The building “had been struck by gunfire several times,” the report said. No one was hurt. Police are investigating.
Gordon Street and Ocean Avenue: Folks called the cops after gunfire erupted in the middle of the night in their neighborhood. Officers found “multiple spent ammo casings in the street,” the report said. The bullets did not hit any homes or vehicles.
Arrests
Washington Street and Altama Avenue: A driver committed a traffic violation right in front of a cop and got himself pulled over. Then he went to jail because — say it with me — the car was uninsured and unregistered and the driver was unlicensed. Sheesh.
300 Warren Mason Blvd.: This dude busted the window to room 240 at the Days Inn, then he went inside and crashed on the bed. That is where police found him, cuffed him and took him to jail for burglary.
6215 Blythe Island Highway: A woman was pumping gas at the Friendly Express when a woman in an old Pontiac Grand Am drove into her car, then sped away. The cops caught up to the negligent ninny and took her to jail for hit and run.
5250 U.S. Highway 341: A guy was making a horse’s behind of himself at Mulligan’s Bar and Grill, so the security guard there insisted he depart. The trouble maker punched him twice in the face. Police arrived and took the 22-year-old brawler to jail for simple battery.
— Larry Hobbs