Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1821 U.S. Highway 17: The McDonald’s apparently shorted a guy a hamburger in the drive-through line after hours, irritating him to no end. He barged in line ahead of folks and preceded to throw a hissy fit with employees at the drive-through window. Two women got of out of their vehicle behind him and walked up to the window to inquire about their orders. In short order (pun intended), the infuriated fool preceded to pick a fight with the two women and punch the store manager through the window. He was gone when the cops got there, but they found him holed up at the Seabreeze Motel — one hamburger short of a happy meal. Police took the crazed crook to jail, charged with simple battery.
100 block of Destiny Drive: A girl and her kid brother were sitting inside a vehicle out in front of the house before dawn when some goofus gamboled up and tried to climb into the back seat. The doors were locked. The kid’s sidekick approached and tried to redirect his attentions, with marginal results. The girl noticed still two more shifty characters lurking behind them and decided to call the cops. At least one of the rascals, a 17-year-old Waynesville kid, went to jail for loitering and prowling and underage drinking.
3800 block of Altama Avenue: A driver in a silver van nearly sideswiped a patrol car in the lane beside him, which is never a good idea. The resulting late night traffic stop landed the 38-year-old midnight rambler in jail for DUI, failure to maintain a lane and having an open container of alcohol.
— Larry Hobbs