Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1600 block of Niles Avenue: A woman went medieval on her husband in the heat of a dispute, brandishing a sword to make her point in the matter. Before the cops got there, she managed to run the sword through the bedroom door before slinging it, blade and all, at the target of her ire. Police took the 53-year-old woman to jail, charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
5410 U.S. Highway 17: A cabbie picked up a woman from the Friendly Express and drove her to a home out in the sticks off of U.S. Highway 17. She owed him 12 bucks, but she hopped out of the cab without paying. Police interceded and took the 34-year-old freeloader to jail, charged with theft of services.
Sea Island Road and Kings Way: The man behind the wheel of a pickup was swerving all over the road after midnight in the westbound lane of Kings Way on St. Simons Island. An officer following him had seen enough and pulled the truck over. The 32-year-old driver went to jail, charged with failure to maintain a lane and DUI.
4510 Altama Ave.: A free-for-all broke out in the parking lot of the Waffle House in the wee hours, prompting police intervention. As the crowd was settling down, an officer heard the distinctive sound of “crunching metal in an adjacent parking lot,” the report said. The source of the noise turned out to be a “highly intoxicated” driver, who went to jail for DUI.
3241 U.S. Highway 17: The cops responded to a report of someone breaking into a vehicle outside the Budget Motel. They recognized the suspect immediately as being wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Additionally, police discovered he had dope and cash.
Golden Isles Parkway and Walker Road: OK, so this guy has no business driving to begin with, having had his license suspended because of a third DUI arrest. So naturally, when he does get behind the wheel, he decides to go flying through this intersection at 20 mph over the posted speed limit at well after midnight. Surprise, surprise — a cop saw the whole thing and made a traffic stop. At least the bonehead was not drunk. The 58-year-old went to jail, charged with speeding and driving on a suspended license.
Redfern Village: A patrol officer came across a black Ford pickup truck “parked at a stop sign across from Bubba Garcia’s” on St. Simons Island with the engine running at four in the morning. The 27-year-old man went to jail, charged with improper stopping, having an open container of alcohol and DUI.
1407 Union St.: A man walked into the Village Oven downtown and pilfered 10 bucks from the tip jar. Police caught up to the bandit down the street at The Well homeless day shelter, charging him with theft, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant.
Theft
3200 Myrtle Avenue: A prowler sneaked inside an unlocked vehicle after hours, but his intrusion did not go unobserved. He took off running before the cops got there. However, the whole thing was captured on a residential surveillance video, so the cops will find him.
— Larry Hobbs