Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1400 block of Egmont Street: A bum got rough with his girlfriend. Police got involved. The 25-year-old rat went to jail, charged with battery.
Location, Location, Location
1505 Newcastle St.: A dude was loitering beside the Wells Fargo’s outside ATM machine downtown, presumably handling from those making withdrawals. He played dumb the cops arrived to inquire about his intentions there. Yeah, right. Police “informed him he could not be walking around asking for money” and sent him on his way.
Suspicious Incident
1300 block of Stonewall Street: When a lady friend came to visit the man of this house, the arrangement did not sit well with the woman who lived with him. Alcohol was involved. The woman’s ire at the lady friend’s presence boiled over into a public distraction. The woman told responding police that the man of the house smacked her, but police could find no indications that such a thing occurred. The three were told to go to separate corners for the night and sleep it off.
Good Work, Officers
1900 block of Norwich Street: Someone found belongings that were reported stolen from a vehicle over the weekend. Police contacted the victim, who went to the city police state to recovered said belongings.
— Larry Hobbs