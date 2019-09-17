Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Frederica Road and McIntosh Avenue: A driver went through the roundabout on St. Simons Island at 2 in the morning, then pulled a U-turn over the double line on Frederica Road. The driver then went back into the roundabout and made a complete circle. A patrol officer was right there. The driver went to jail for DUI.
185 Dungeness Drive: A man and a woman walked into the TA Travel Center Truck stop. The man snuck some items into the woman’s purse. The manager tried to stop the two, but they drove away in a Toyota Camry. A responding officer spotted the Camry leaving the parking lot, stopped the vehicle and arrested them for shoplifting.
Assault
3200 Cypress Mill Road: A man smacked his wife, then high-tailed it. The woman refused treatment. Police have an arrest warrant for the jerk.
Theft
200 Glynn Isles: A health-conscious crook managed to steal two Fitbit step counters from the Target store. The woman somehow managed to get them out of the store without setting off the alarm. She was long gone when police arrived, no doubt counting every step.
Robbery
Norwich and 7th streets: A pair of bandits accosted an armed man, overpowered him and stole his gun in the wee morning hours. The man told police he was walking back home, 9 mm Sky handgun holstered, when the two brigands snuck up behind him. The duo seized him by the arms and took the holster and gun, as well as about 20 bullets. The holster had “Size 30’ written on it.
— Larry Hobbs