Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

Frederica Road and McIntosh Avenue: A driver went through the roundabout on St. Simons Island at 2 in the morning, then pulled a U-turn over the double line on Frederica Road. The driver then went back into the roundabout and made a complete circle. A patrol officer was right there. The driver went to jail for DUI.

185 Dungeness Drive: A man and a woman walked into the TA Travel Center Truck stop. The man snuck some items into the woman’s purse. The manager tried to stop the two, but they drove away in a Toyota Camry. A responding officer spotted the Camry leaving the parking lot, stopped the vehicle and arrested them for shoplifting.

Assault

3200 Cypress Mill Road: A man smacked his wife, then high-tailed it. The woman refused treatment. Police have an arrest warrant for the jerk.

Theft

200 Glynn Isles: A health-conscious crook managed to steal two Fitbit step counters from the Target store. The woman somehow managed to get them out of the store without setting off the alarm. She was long gone when police arrived, no doubt counting every step.

Robbery

Norwich and 7th streets: A pair of bandits accosted an armed man, overpowered him and stole his gun in the wee morning hours. The man told police he was walking back home, 9 mm Sky handgun holstered, when the two brigands snuck up behind him. The duo seized him by the arms and took the holster and gun, as well as about 20 bullets. The holster had “Size 30’ written on it.

— Larry Hobbs

More from this section

Bipartisan right whale legislation introduced in Senate

Bipartisan right whale legislation introduced in Senate

The introduction of bipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate that seeks to enhance right whale conservation is a positive sign for backers of the plan that’s already received committee approval in the House of Representatives.

+3
Golden Ray contaminant containment a work in progress

Golden Ray contaminant containment a work in progress

The M/V Golden Ray continues to lie between St. Simons and Jekyll islands, partially submerged, like a misbegotten monument welcoming travelers to this coast. And while it’s likely to be there for some time, work continues on trying to make certain the environmental impacts of the capsizing …

+2
Roundabout project kicks off

Roundabout project kicks off

A two-month closure, during which contractors will replace the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island with a roundabout, officially kicked off last week.

+2
Longshoremen back at work with shipping channel opened

Longshoremen back at work with shipping channel opened

Perhaps nobody is happier that the Brunswick shipping channel has reopened than the 600 longshoremen of ILA Local 1423 who had been idle for more than two weeks, first because of Hurricane Dorian and then from the capsizing of the Golden Ray.