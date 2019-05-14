Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Beverly Shores: A woman called police about an unruly relative who would not go away. Police arrived and the troublesome woman apparently gave them some gruff too. Police took the 34-year-old to jail, charged with obstruction of the law.
Newcastle and F street: A patrol officer attempted to stop a bicyclist for riding around without lights after dark. The man made a run for it, but was quickly subdued. He went to jail for violation of felony probation.
1900 block of Wilson Avenue: An ungrateful grown son kicked down his parents’ door on Mother’s Day. Police arrived and took the lout to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
2800 Ellis Street: When police responded to a domestic disturbance, they found a man and a woman bickering about who’s cheating on who. That was of no interest to police, but the woman had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. On that account, police took her to jail.
1507 Gloucester St.: An employee at Discount Liquors caught a shoplifter. Police arrived and took the thirsty thief to jail.
Theft
900 block of Gloucester Street: A couple parked outside of a church and then went inside to attend a wedding. That is when thieves struck, smashing their vehicle’s front passenger window and absconding with the wife’s purse and credit cards. By the time incident was reported, the crooks had already managed to buy stuff at the mall and at Walmart with the stolen credit card.
— Larry Hobbs