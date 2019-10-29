Among reports filed with police:
City Championship Form
291 Community Action Drive: Brunswick High’s Pirates were not the only ones who got upset during the City Championship football showdown. Thieves stole a fan’s vehicle out of the stadium parking lot. Later, someone found a purse over by the fairgrounds. It turned out the purse belonged to the owner of the stolen vehicle. Still later, a concerned citizen called about a vehicle in a ditch on Saxon Street. County police responded and “determined the vehicle was in fact the one stolen during the football game last night,” the police report noted. City police are still investigating and looking for the culprits.
Arrests
2000 block of Mart Luther King Jr. Boulevard: While police officers were quelling a verbal brouhaha outside a home after hours, a white Chevrolet Suburban rolled by “with noticeable damage to the left front headlight assembly and fender damage with black paint transfer.” Funny, the police had just received a call that a white Suburban crashed into a black sedan and drove away. Coincidence? Police thought not. After a traffic stop on the vehicle, it turned out these were likely the same two nuts who also smashed a vehicle’s windows in the back parking lot of the hospital earlier, leaving behind the hammer and a cellphone. The 21-year-old driver went to jail for DUI, failing to report striking an unattended vehicle, willful obstruction of the law, passing a stationary authorized emergency vehicle and, of course, driving with a suspended license. The 19-year-old passenger went to jail for willful obstruction of the law and underage drinking.
11 Glynn Plaza: The folks at the Walmart Neighborhood Market nabbed a thief inside the store. The cops arrived and took the crook to the jail, charged with shoplifting.
1700 block of Wolfe Street: A numbskull and a knucklehead were fighting, and the knucklehead had a gun. The gun discharged during their tussle, but apparently struck nothing of consequence. Police arrived and peace was attained. The 64-year-oold knucklehead went to jail, charged with aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, willful obstruction of the law and discharging a firearm on a public street.
— Larry Hobbs