Among reports filed with police:
Thief
136 Altama Connector: What a piece work. This one guy was eating at the Sumo Hibachi and Sushi when his cellphone fell out of his pocket. He left and a waitress noticed the phone. Innocently, she ran out and waived down the wrong dude, showing him the phone she thought he left behind. Instead of doing the halfway decent thing and admitting it was not his phone, the louse pocketed it. Another waitress realized the co-worker’s mistake and caught up with the actual owner of the phone. She pointed to an older model Chevrolet pickup leaving the parking lot, saying there goes your phone. The rightful owner could not catch up to the thief. It’s just a cellphone, dude. Stop being a jerk and turn it in.
Arrests
501 Ocean Blvd.: A guy was sloshed outside of the all-night Parker’s convenience store on St. Simons Island in the wee hours, tossing stuff at the storefront window. By the time the cops got there, he was stumbling around the aisles inside. That’s him, the store clerk said, pointing at the tippler. Police took the 23-year-old to jail, charged with public drunkenness.
Norwich and L Streets: So, your driver’s license is suspended and you are wanted on “numerous” warrants for skipping courts dates for same. Naturally, you hop into an uninsured, unregistered vehicle and ignore the rules of the road right in front of a cop. Where does that get ya? That’s right, the knucklehead went to jail.
Albany and R streets: So pungent was the pot smoke wafting from the windows of a vehicle rolling down the road that the patrol officer following him could smell it. After the traffic stop, the cop found more serious dope inside. The 38-year-old went to jail, charged with possession of business-level amounts of pot and possession of narcotics.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prince Street: A woman’s antagonistic tendencies toward another woman were such that the other woman sought and received a warrant ordering her to keep her distance. Or else. And yet, there she was again, storming up to the woman’s vehicle and trying to pick a fight. Police intervened and arrested the 30-year-old malcontent, putting her in jail for violating the warrant.
Flimflam
455 Canal Road: An older couple had plenty of tricks up their sleeves when they entered the McDonald’s late in the afternoon. The senior shysters “tricked” a cashier out of $450. Once the cashier opened the register to take the woman’s money, the man apparently reached around and helped himself undetected to the cash. They walked out scot free. And, yes, they did get fries with that, according to the report.
— Larry Hobbs