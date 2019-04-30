Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Sea Island and Hamilton Road: A woman stopped for backed up morning traffic on Sea Island Road, but the guy behind her did not follow suit, hitting her Volkswagen with his white G37 Infiniti. He stopped and was all amenable to settling the whole thing. Until she mentioned calling the cops. Then he got in his car and drove off. However, he apparently forgot that there was a clearly-visible Sea Island employee sticker on his vehicle, which did not go undetected by the driver of the Volkswagen. She shared this information with the cops, who were able to track the man down inside Sea Island. He told the officer he thought he and the lady were square: “No harm, no foul,” he said. No way, the officer said. Police took the man to jail, charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving too close and driving on a suspended license.
2000 block of Union Street: The bickering between a husband and wife escalated to the point of public distraction when the couple started breaking things. Police intervened. Both were arrested: the 44-year-old wife for battery under the family violence act, and the 37-year-old man for criminal trespass under the family violence act.
Gatch Lane: A man had somehow finagled it so that he was filching water from the lady next door. However, a crack field service investigator with our local water and sewer utility detected the leaks in his scheme and contacted the cops. Police took the 41-year-old water looter to jail, charged with misdemeanor theft of services, as well as obstruction of the law and felony violation of probation.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman walked into the Belk store and tried to stash $106.50 worth of goods on her person. A store security guard nabbed her in the act. Police arrived and took the 21-year-old jail, charged with shoplifting.
Galilee Road and U.S. Highway 341: A county patrol officer was way out west on U.S. 82 shortly after midnight, radar flashing. The cop clocked a vehicle going 73 mph where the speed limit is 55 mph. The ensuing traffic stop landed the 37-year-old man in jail, charged with DUI and speeding.
— Larry Hobbs