Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3000 block of Union Street: A man called police to report a burglar intruding on his house in the wee hours. Police got there just as the suspect was making a run for it. Police caught up to him in a neighbor’s back yard. It turned out the guy was not actually a burglar. It seems a woman at the house had let him inside, but the guy in the house was unaware of this arrangement. Regardless, the man who was not a burglar was wanted on an outstanding sheriff’s office arrest warrant. The 38-year-old sad sack went to jail for the warrant and for willful obstruction of the law.
Blythe Island Highway and Crossway Road: A patrol officer clocked a lead foot doing 82 mph in a 55 mph zone at nearly 5 in the morning. The resulting traffic stop landed the 20-year-old dude in jail, charged with DUI and speeding.
Gloucester Street and J.F. Mann Way: A person drove a vehicle into a telephone pole in the wee hours, knocking it over. He then ran away. Police found him. Police took him to jail for DUI.
4510 Altama Ave.: A woman was making a vociferous pest of herself at the Waffle House, disturbing the after-hours crowd. She refused to leave. Police arrived and gave her direction, pointing the 26-year-old to the county jail, where she was housed for disorderly conduct and an outstanding arrest warrant.
Robber Burned Out, Seeks Career Change
1 Tower Plaza: A man wielding a gun walked up to another man outside the Tower Plaza during daylight hours. The gunman asked for money; the other man said he was fresh out of money. He told police “the offender walked away.”
Suspicious Incident
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A boyfriend and girlfriend went to the Rent-a-Center. Once there, the boyfriend became incensed over a store employee talking to his girlfriend. In fact, he tried to pick a fight with the employee. The bitter beau was gone before the cops got there.
— Larry Hobbs