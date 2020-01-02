Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Norwich and Q streets: An officer pulled a vehicle over on a traffic violation late at night. Things went downhill from there for the man behind the wheel. The 20-year-old ended up going to jail for possession of a little grass, felony possession of dope, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, driving an unregistered vehicle, having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and crossing the roadway. Also, the city’s narcotics unit got involved.
Reynolds and R streets: During a traffic stop, police discovered a wanted man inside the vehicle. But rather than come in peacefully, the ornery outlaw “began to resist and fight with the officers.” That almost never works. “Subject was restrained, arrested and transported to jail with more charges” including willful obstruction of the law and possession of pot.
200 Mall Blvd.: Belk’s store security staff caught two teenage girls trying to steal $293 worth of stuff. Police arrived and turned the two girls over to their parents after issuing both a warning to stay away from the Belk store.
Suspicious Incident
5052 U.S. Highway 341: Police responding to a suspicious incident at the RaceTrac gas station in the wee hours found a drunk woman who reeked of booze. The woman told police “she could not find any heroin in Brunswick, so she resorted to drinking alcohol,” the report said.
Rules of the Road
F.J. Torras Causeway and U.S. Highway 17: The traffic lights at the intersection went all wonky during daylight hours, flashing red constantly instead of going through the normal traffic cycle. Of course, flashing red lights mean the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop, malfunction or not. That is the law. While overseeing traffic control, city officers “conducted multiple traffic stops” of folks who did not know this, or perhaps thought the rules of the road do not apply to them.
— Larry Hobbs