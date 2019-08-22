Among reports filed with police:
Arrest
Prince St.: An officer pulled over a vehicle that had a tint a shade or two too dark. The woman driving didn’t appreciate being stopped, and she immediately exited the car and began to shout and curse at the officer. She also refused to show her driver’s license. For the tint violation, she received a verbal warning. For the other stuff, she received a trip to the detention center for obstruction.
Creepy
Treville Ave.: An observant homebody noticed that one particular car kept driving past the house. One quick phone call to the police later, the officers were standing outside the home later when the suspicious person in question drove by again. The officers recognizer the driver as someone with an arrest warrant. Unfortunately, the were unable to catch up to him after he drove by.
Wake up call
MLK Jr. Blvd.: Police received a call about some guy banging way too loudly on the door of a residence. They arrived and learned that he was only trying to get his friend to wake up and go to work.
— Lauren McDonald