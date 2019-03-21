Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1435 Newcastle St.: A pair of tramps walked out on their dinner bill at Fox’s Pizza, but a patrol officer picked up the trail of one scofflaw on Grant Street behind the restaurant. He tried to run, and the cop gave chase, corralling the creep at F and Newcastle streets. The 33-year-old went to jail, charged with theft of services and obstruction of the law.
500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.: A woman caused a crash, then drove away. Police had already dealt with the woman once earlier that day when she got into a scuffle with another woman. Police found the troublemaker and took her to jail, charged with hit and run and driving a car vehicle with a suspended registration.
500 Glynn Isles: Help wanted, new cook. A scuffle broke out at the Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries, involving a couple of employees and the boyfriend of one employee there. Before it was over, the cops arrested a 23-year-old cook for “threatening to kill one of the waitresses,” the report said. He went to jail for making terroristic threats.
Pershing Circle: A man and a woman got into a tiff in the middle of the road, causing public distraction. The man was so incensed that he whapped a stop sign with a baseball bat before driving away. The cops caught up to him and sent the 19-year-old to jail, charged with interference with government property.
400 block of Newcastle St.: An unruly teen burst into his mom’s room with a knife in hand. He shoved her, so the mama called the cops. The teen was taken to Juvenile Court, and from there transported to the Youth Detention Center.
Hopkins Homes: A brouhaha erupted, and neighbors were prompted to call police by the cries of distress from a woman who was caught up in the melee. Police intervened, arresting two men; a 33-year-old for aggravated assault and battery, and a 40-year-old for criminal trespass.
Crash
100 block of Grant Street: Get this. A woman was driving on Grant Street at night when she slammed into a pile of dirt. In the middle of the road. It tore the front bumper off her vehicle. Police deduced that the dirt pile “was apparently left in the middle of the roadway by the road resurfacing crew,” the report said. The officer took photos and filed report. Sheesh.
Fifth Street and Franklin Avenue: A boy got behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Suburban, driving it over the curb and into a stop sign before striking a water main and winding up in somebody’s yard. No word on the fate of the 14-year-old driver, who appeared to be physically unharmed.
— Larry Hobbs