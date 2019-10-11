Among reports filed with police:
Burglary, Interrupted
200 block of Willow Pond Way: A man came home in the late afternoon, only to find a scallawag running out the back door. The guy told police he noticed the back gate was all wonky even before he went inside. Police are investigating.
Shady Business
3700 block of Hopkins Homes: A woman paid a security deposit on an apartment at Hopkins Homes, only to learn that the apartment in question was not for rent.
Easy Pickings
2500 block of Cherry Street: A person left $250 cash inside a vehicle. The doors were unlocked, which hardly mattered because the windows were down also. Guess what happened to the $250?
Theft
200 block of Poplar Street: A guy ran out to his vehicle to get something in the middle of the afternoon, but forgot to lock up before going back inside, he told police. The next morning he discovered someone had stolen his 9 mm pistol that was inside the vehicle, along with its nylon case and an extra ammo magazine in a leather case.
Water Rescue
4 Conservation Way: A boat was sinking in the Brunswick River near the Sidney Lanier Bridge. Coast Guard and state Department of Natural Resources crews came to the boaters’ rescue.
Police Assist
A young child was found alone and wandering a city street. The parents later called to report their child as missing.
Cops & Kids
695 Harry Driggers Blvd.: A county cop was a big hit with the Pre-K and first grade set at C.B. Greer Elementary School during their Community Day/First Responders event. He talked to them about his job and about the proper use of making 911 emergency phone calls. “I also let the students look inside the police vehicle and turn on the lights and sirens,” the officer wrote. “Georgia State Patrol, Brunswick Police Department K9 and Glynn County Fire (Department) also attended this event.”
— Larry Hobbs