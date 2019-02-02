Among reports filed with police:
2100 Ellis Street: A brawl broke out, requiring police intervention. When all was said and done, two women went to jail: a 38-year-old for aggravated battery, and a 35-year-old for simple assault.
1500 block of London Street: An angry young man started screaming at a person in this neighborhood, then he walloped somebody’s mailbox. Responding police ended up taking the 27-year-old to jail, charged with disorderly conduct, making terroristic threats, possession of drug tools and destruction of a mailbox.
150 Altama Connector: Perhaps the woman thought no one at the Walmart would notice that she was stuffing merchandise inside her purse. Not likely. A Walmart security guard nabbed the 19-year-old with $80.89 worth of booty in her purse, for which police took her to jail for shoplifting.
3241 U.S. Highway 17: A wanted woman flew off the handle at the Budget Motel, damaging a room door and scratching another woman in the face. Responding police learned that Waycross police had issued a warrant for her arrest on robbery charges, a city police report noted. The 28-year-old went to jail, charged with felony violation of probation, battery and criminal trespass.
3300 block of U.S. Highway 17: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and arrested the driver for DUI.
Theft
Satilla Shores: Thieves struck overnight, pilfering inside two vehicles in the Satilla Shores community. The crooks went inside a Jeep Wrangler and swiped a black Smith & Wesson .357 handgun from the glovebox. Also, a burglar found an unlocked Toyota Prius and helped themselves to a purse therein.
— Larry Hobbs
Runaways
1700 block of Ellis Street: Two girls who were runaways jumped from a second floor window. One girl was injured and required an ambulance ride to the hospital emergency room. The other girl, 12, absconded.