Among reports filed with police:

2100 Ellis Street: A brawl broke out, requiring police intervention. When all was said and done, two women went to jail: a 38-year-old for aggravated battery, and a 35-year-old for simple assault.

1500 block of London Street: An angry young man started screaming at a person in this neighborhood, then he walloped somebody’s mailbox. Responding police ended up taking the 27-year-old to jail, charged with disorderly conduct, making terroristic threats, possession of drug tools and destruction of a mailbox.

150 Altama Connector: Perhaps the woman thought no one at the Walmart would notice that she was stuffing merchandise inside her purse. Not likely. A Walmart security guard nabbed the 19-year-old with $80.89 worth of booty in her purse, for which police took her to jail for shoplifting.

3241 U.S. Highway 17: A wanted woman flew off the handle at the Budget Motel, damaging a room door and scratching another woman in the face. Responding police learned that Waycross police had issued a warrant for her arrest on robbery charges, a city police report noted. The 28-year-old went to jail, charged with felony violation of probation, battery and criminal trespass.

3300 block of U.S. Highway 17: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and arrested the driver for DUI.

Theft

Satilla Shores: Thieves struck overnight, pilfering inside two vehicles in the Satilla Shores community. The crooks went inside a Jeep Wrangler and swiped a black Smith & Wesson .357 handgun from the glovebox. Also, a burglar found an unlocked Toyota Prius and helped themselves to a purse therein.

— Larry Hobbs

Runaways

1700 block of Ellis Street: Two girls who were runaways jumped from a second floor window. One girl was injured and required an ambulance ride to the hospital emergency room. The other girl, 12, absconded.

More from this section

Residents continue eating contaminated fish near LCP

Residents continue eating contaminated fish near LCP

Ellen Knickmeyer, an Associated Press reporter on the Environmental Protection Agency beat, put the situation succinctly in a tweet Monday. She wrote, “Give a man a fish, he’ll ignore the no-fishing sign, apparently.”

Business Expo showcases Golden Isles

Business Expo showcases Golden Isles

Those who attended the 2019 Business Expo at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Thursday had an opportunity to compatively shop for nearly every imaginable service or product in the Golden Isles.