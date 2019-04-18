Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1919 U.S. Highway 17: Security cameras at the Winn-Dixie caught a man stealing inside the store. The thief was not happy about getting nabbed. He required medical clearance before going to jail. In the hospital emergency room, he tried several times to bite the arresting officer and also cussed out all of the medical staff within earshot. Police had to taser the man to calm him down, but he eventually went to jail.
Newcastle and Mansfield streets: A cop caught a strong whiff of pot coming from a vehicle he had stopped for a traffic violation. The officer subsequently found about 2 ounces of pot inside the car. The 21-year-old man went to jail for possession of marijuana.
2300 block of Tara Lane: A fight broke out at an unruly party, creating a public nuisance. Responding cops found a dozen kids under 21 years old who were drinking and raising cane. At least five were downright drunk. Those five hooligans, ages 17 to 20, went to jail.
2400 block of Ellis Street: A mother and grown son were arguing. The sorry son got rough, twisting his mom’s arm. Police took the 24-year-old to jail for simple assault.
3370 Cypress Mill Road: Police had their hands full after a traffic stop revealed a trio hopped up on meth. One guy made a run for it, but a cop chased him down. Another dopehead tried to put up a fight, and police had to zap him with a taser. There also was a woman in the vehicle. All three went to jail: a 26-year-old man for two counts of possession of methamphetamine and one count of resisting the law; a 44-year-old man for obstruction of the law and possession of drug-related items; and a 35-year-old woman for two counts of possession of meth.
Gordon Street: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Right off the driver gave the cop a fake name. Under his real name, the scoundrel was wanted for abandonment of a dependent child. He also had an open container of alcohol and a little bit of pot inside the vehicle. Police took the 28-year-old man to jail for all of the above.
2200 block of Tara Lane: A reckless man kicked in a woman’s door, then split before the cops got there. But another officer stopped him for a traffic violation. Police took the 23-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
— Larry Hobbs