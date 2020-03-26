Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2922 Maple Road: A donnybrook broke out on a neighborhood street, requiring police intervention. When they sorted it out, one man was wanted on an active arrest warrant. That 32-year-old man went to jail.
Shots Fired
2700 block of Reynolds Street: A worried mom called county police to report hoodlums shot up her son’s home in the city. County police passed the information on to city cops, who responded to the son’s house. In fact, police determined that a window had been shot out at the man’s house.
Crash and Dash
2549 Woodland Way: An errant and remorseless driver flatted a stop sign, then plowed into a fence bordering water and sewer commission property. The driver then drove away, scot free. Police took a report.
— Larry Hobbs