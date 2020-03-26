Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

2922 Maple Road: A donnybrook broke out on a neighborhood street, requiring police intervention. When they sorted it out, one man was wanted on an active arrest warrant. That 32-year-old man went to jail.

Shots Fired

2700 block of Reynolds Street: A worried mom called county police to report hoodlums shot up her son’s home in the city. County police passed the information on to city cops, who responded to the son’s house. In fact, police determined that a window had been shot out at the man’s house.

Crash and Dash

2549 Woodland Way: An errant and remorseless driver flatted a stop sign, then plowed into a fence bordering water and sewer commission property. The driver then drove away, scot free. Police took a report.

— Larry Hobbs

More from this section

Work moves forward to remove Golden Ray

Work moves forward to remove Golden Ray

Work crews are wrapping up the pile-driving portion of the first phase of the last the public will see of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.