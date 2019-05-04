Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
King Cotton Road: A 12-year-old girl climbed out a window and went joyriding in her grandparents’ vehicle. Again. This time, the grandparents contacted police and reported the vehicle stolen. City cops found the girl later that night, but not the vehicle. The girl told police that “two juvenile males” in turn stole the vehicle from her. Police took the girl to Safe Harbor to hold until she could be booked by juvenile authorities the next morning. Still later that night, the two boys were picked up by police down in Kingsland. Both were arrested.
Druid Oaks Mobile Home Park: A woman reported a theft, the facts of which were sketchy at best. Totally unrelated to that theft report, responding police encountered a man well-known to them for his thieving ways. He bolted out the backdoor. (Just the night before, an officer spotted him snooping around another unit in the mobile park, but he scampered away before the officer could catch him.) Moments later, an officer spotted him at a nearby convenience store. The scofflaw took off on a bicycle this time. He headed back to the mobile home park, where an officer finally resorted to zapping him with taser probes. After taking him by the hospital emergency room for medical clearance, the 25-year-old numbskull went to jail for willful obstruction of the law, first degree burglary, multiple thefts and violation of parole.
200 block of Hyde Park Commons: A woman was driving around in a Jeep Sport that had an expired license plate and a suspended registration. On top of that, the suspended registration belonged to an entirely difference vehicle, a Dodge Stratus. When the cops stopped her for all of the above, she also was in possession of dope. Police took the 39-year-old woman to jail, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
2000 block of Reynolds Street: A woman called the cops when her boyfriend came home after hours, turned on the lights, cranked up the music and started talking trash to her. Police and the neighbors know all about these two, who had already been warned that everybody has had enough of it. This time the cops took the 50-year-old girlfriend and the 49-year-old boyfriend to jail, each charged with maintaining a disorderly house.
3000 block of Reynolds Street: A man and a woman tried to break into a residence while that person was at home, prompting a police response. Police caught the woman a few blocks away, taking the 29-year-old with first degree burglary.
Theft
500 block of Ocean Boulevard: A thief swiped a Mossberg Blaze-47 .22 caliber rifle during the nighttime hours from an SUV while the vehicle’s owner was inside a restaurant. The man told police the gun was on the rear floorboard and that a vehicle window had been left partially open.
Animal Problems
2900 block of Reynolds Street: A resident complained that someone shot at the person’s pet dog. What actually happened, police discovered, is that the resident’s “pit bulldog got loose and charged to the neighbor’s yard,” the report said. The neighbor “popped the dog with a bb gun,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs