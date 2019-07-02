Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
600 block of Egmont Street: This guy was hanging out on the street and uttering crude exclamations within easy earshot of teenage ears, drawing the ire of a responsible adult. The creep should have kept his thoughts to himself. Police had a talk with him and discovered the 36-year-old was wanted on an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.
2900 block of Abbot Andrews Terrace: A woman called police, insisting that the father of her child had filched $100 over at her place on Cleburne Street. Police took a report. She called police again, this time from outside an Abbot Andrews apartment where the purported thief was supposedly hiding out. She then told police she was pursuing the man as he drove north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard until it turned into Altama Avenue. Police stopped both vehicles at Suburban Drive. Apparently the man did not steal $100, although the woman’s repeated 911 calls went beyond the pale, earning her a trip to jail for misuse of 911.
501 Ocean Blvd.: With two cops standing right outside the Parker’s convenience store on St. Simons Island in the wee hours, a guy inside decided it was the right time to steal something. The clerk casually stepped outside and advised the cops she had a live one inside. An officer “looked through the clear glass window and saw a white male ... had something in both front pockets,” the report said. Police took the 22-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
3400 block of Franklin Avenue: A man drove his vehicle into a light pole. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but police also charged him with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and for not wearing a seatbelt.
Parkwood Drive and Altama Avenue: A patrol officer watched a woman drive her vehicle into the concrete median. She had an unrestrained 8-month-old child in the back seat. Police took her to jail for DUI, failure to maintain a lane and failure to properly restrain a child.
U.S. Highway 17 and F.J. Torras Canal: A man was driving recklessly, possibly because he was drunk. Police took him to jail for DUI.
150 Altama Connector: A member of Walmart’s crack security squad called to let police know a thief had just left the store, wearing a white T-shirt and a Braves baseball cap. Police caught up to the guy matching the description just as he hopped into a red Chevrolet sedan in the parking lot near the fireworks stand. He did not get far. Police took the 61-year-old man to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Moss Creek Lane: A man went to a woman’s house, broke her phone, and then called the cops. He admitted to dispatchers that he broke the phone. Police took the 28-year-old man to jail, charged with criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act.
171 Golden Isles Plaza: A security guard caught a guy red-handed, stealing stuff from the Belk store. Police arrived and took the 30-year-old man to jail, charged with shoplifting.
— Larry Hobbs