2200 block of Formosa Circle: An elderly husband shoved his wife down, leaving her with “a large lump on her forehead,” police said. The 76-year-old man readily admitted to police that he pushed his wife, causing her to fall and hit her head. Police took him to jail, charged with battery under the family violence act.
2700 block of Wolfe Street: Police were called to help calm down a woman who sometimes needs help calming down. That all went just fine, but then a couple of the woman’s relatives showed up and created a spectacle, acting “loud and boisterous” to the point that the homeowner insisted they leave. One woman refused to budge and ended up in jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law.
4240 U.S. Highway 17: A man called police after a neighbor in a black dress arrived at their mobile home and preceded to beat up his wife. He gave police the woman’s first name. She lived in the same mobile home park. Police located her easy enough. The 36-year-old woman went to jail for aggravated assault, battery and willful obstruction of the law.
200 Mall Blvd.: A young man tried to slip into the dressing room at the Belk and stash away some clothing, but that hardly ever flies with the store’s crack security staff. Police arrived and took the 24-year-old thief to jail, charged with shoplifting. Later that day, the security folks over at the Walmart at 150 Altama Connector nabbed a 24-year-old woman in the act, for which police put her in jail for shoplifting.
11 Glynn Plaza: Employees at the Walmart Neighborhood Market caught a woman trying to steal stuff. Responding police discovered the 33-year-old-woman was already wanted by the law for felony violation of probation. She went to jail.
Fuller Lane: A furious father showed up at his son’s house in the midmorning with a gun, taking aim at him before leaving. Police found the man back at his home and took the 78-year-old man to jail, charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police Assist
101 Gloucester St.: More than a dozen homeless folks were hanging out around the flea market and pavilion at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in the evening hours. Police had already dealt with them during the day shift. An officer told them they would have to go elsewhere. Police checked from time to time throughout the night to make sure no one returned.
— Larry Hobbs