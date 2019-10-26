Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fourth Street: Two vehicles collided at this intersection. No one was injured but a probable cause for the crash made itself readily apparent to responding officers. “One driver was found to be highly intoxicated ... “ the report said. That driver was taken to jail for DUI.
11 Glynn Plaza: Through the course of a day, two people were caught stealing from the Walmart Neighborhood Market. Both the 52-year-old man and the 20-year-old woman went to jail, each charged with shoplifting.
Sounds Like Otis From Mayberry
3200 Cypress Mill Road: A drunk guy was stumbling around in the wee hours on a neighbor’s porch, bottle in hand. The sot was trying to get inside the man’s porch closet when he called the cops. Responding officers helped to the lost lush find his own apartment “and turned him over to his roommate,” the report said.
Shots Fired
2500 block of Reynolds Street: Gunfire erupted in this neighborhood, with several bullets striking one household. Fortunately, no one was hit. The resident at that house called the cops. A responding officer found “four spent shell casings” and also documented where several bullets struck the home.
House Fire
1108 H St.: The dilapidated old abandoned house at the corner of H and Wolfe streets caught fire during the midmorning hours. The alert Wolfe Street resident who called it in to police and firefighters asserted that “someone set fire to the residence,” the police report said. Police evacuated neighboring homes for residents’ safety while firefighters attacked the fire, knocking it down in 15 minutes. The fire inflicted $6,300 damage to the home, which was uninhabitable to begin with. Firefighters are not sure what caused the fire, but added in their report that it sure looks suspicious.
Police Assist
300 block of Newcastle Street: A dispute between a man and a woman escalated to a level that required police intervention. It turns out the woman did not live there and “was not welcome at the residence,” the report said. Police escorted her off the property and advised to her to go elsewhere.
— Larry Hobbs