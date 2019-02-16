Among reports filed with police:
Police assist
McIntyre Court: He just wanted to go inside, but his mom wouldn’t open the door. So he called the police. Officers arrived and mediated the situation.
1000 block Wolfe St.: Two young brothers could not get along. So when their mom arrived home from work, police were there. The responding officers spoke with her then went on their way, leaving the mom to handle her sons’ dispute on her own.
Arrests
Fourth St.: A driver was having a bit too much fun, racing, speeding and otherwise recklessly driving. Police put a stop to that fun, pulling the car over and arresting the driver.
Coach Williams Way: Police noticed a “suspicious vehicle” and stopped to talk with the people inside. Upon checking everyone’s identification, police learned that one woman in the car had an active warrant with the local sheriff’s office. Police arrested her and took her to jail.
Street fight
Brailsford Ave.: Emotions run high on Valentine’s Day, which a police officer witnessed firsthand when he responded to a fight in the middle of the road. The brawl involved “approximately 10-15 adult females, 10 juveniles, and a few adult males.” The responding officer heard “screaming, cursing, and hand clapping.” He settled everyone down before figuring out who the victims were.
— Lauren McDonald