Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
St. Simons Island Pier: So this guy is hanging out at the pier late at night when nature calls. He goes behind the sign at the entrance to the pier to do his business, which may have hidden him from folks in the parking lot but not from those already on the pier. And never mind that there is a public restroom located just a short walk down the sidewalk at the nearby Casino. A cop saw the whole thing — saw more then he cared to, in fact, upon further investigation. The 59-year-old man went to jail, charged with public indecency.
Demere and Brockington roads: A guy was stopped for the red light in the middle of the day when a Nissan Maxima came barreling up behind him and “plowed into the rear of his vehicle,” the report said. The other dude had no business being on the roadways anyhow. Police took the 17-year-old to jail, charged with failing to use due care while driving an uninsured vehicle without a driver’s license.
1600 block of Newcastle Street: A woman crashed her vehicle in front of a business downtown, damaging two vehicles. She then took a bellicose disposition toward employees of the business. Unrepentant, she next tried to drive away, only to strike a fire hydrant and a stop sign in the process. Police took the 24-year-old woman to jail, charged with DUI, failure maintain a lane, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
Prince and Egmont streets: Police received a report of a driver who was “passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle,” the report said. “Officers arrived and discovered the subject was intoxicated,” the report said.
Ross Road and U.S. Highway 341: Police stopped a vehicle late at night. The 40-year-old man behind the wheel went to jail for DUI.
150 Atlama Ave.: A thief swiped some goods from the Walmart, ran out the door, hopped into a silver Nissan Maxima and drove away. But a security guard at the store called police with the particulars on the getaway car’s Florida license plate. Police caught up to the Miami woman, who went to jail for shoplifting. Also that day, security guards caught a 27-year-old woman stealing stuff, and police took her to jail. The day before, Walmart security nabbed a pair of shoplifting ladies, ages 20 and 28, both of whom went to jail.
Break-in
3319 U.S. Highway 17: Police received a burglary alarm at the Friendly Express in the wee hours, arriving to find a shattered window at the store. Some thirsty thieves with a nicotine habit absconded with “beer and cigarettes,” police said. That same night, a thief with a hankering for the best source of local news and happenings in the Golden Isles swiped The Brunswick News’ news rack from outside that same Friendly Express.
200 Mall Blvd.: A security guard at the Belk caught a woman stealing, and police took the 19-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Theft
St. Simons Island: A man left two St. Croix fishing rod-n-reels worth nearly $300 in the back of his pickup truck overnight in the 1400 block of Ocean Avenue. Some lousy thieves made off with them. Nearby on Postell Avenue, during the same time frame, thieves absconded with four fishing poles that were in a pull wagon in a residential driveway.
