Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
11 Glynn Plaza: A security guard caught a guy shoplifting in the Walmart Neighborhood Market, but the brigand pulled a knife on the guard, then ran out the door. However, a woman who accompanied the thief did not get away. Responding police discovered she had a warrant for her arrest through the city. She went to jail.
1620 block of Reynolds St.: A man and a woman were occupying space in the Salvation Army’s kitchen, making threats to others. A responding officer discovered one of them had an outstanding arrest warrant.
4547 Altama Ave.: A pesky vagabond had already been warned once to stay away from the McDonald’s area, but he came back again. Police took him to jail for trespassing.
Police Assist
2100 block of Johnston Street: Dispatchers received an emergency call from a residence here, but the call was disconnected. Responding police arrived to find a woman pained by a broken toe. EMS workers arrived to offer medical assistance.
Shots Fired
2200 block of Pinewood Drive: Just about the time that patrol officers heard gunfire in this neighborhood, a resident called to report their home was the target. Police found bullets struck two vehicles that were parked in the driveway, and bullets also struck the residence.
— Larry Hobbs