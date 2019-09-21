Among reports filed with police
Arrests
100 block of Center Drive: An armed ignoramus was cruising around the county in the predawn hours, shooting a .380 caliber handgun out the window at random. An alert county patrol officer was at Center Drive and Scranton Road when he heard gunfire, just as the guy in the black Dodge Charger went rolling by on nearby Golden Isles Parkway. Putting 2 and 2 together, the officer filed in behind the vehicle and followed at a cloaking distance. While stopped at a red light on Golden Isles Parkway, the officer saw an “arm out of the driver’s window and heard one more gunshot,” the report said. The blockhead then hit the gas and ran the red light, at which time the officer made his presence known with blue lights flashing. The 23-year-old blockhead went to jail, charged with firing a gun on a roadway, reckless conduct and running a red light.
Matrin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and that’s when things really got interesting. The passenger turned out to be a wanted man. Also, he was carrying a gun. The gun turned out to be stolen. Further investigation revealed “a large amount cash” and “an amount of narcotics and paraphernalia conducive to sales of narcotics,” the report said. The 21-year-old man went to jail, charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and pot, as well as the outstanding warrant.
Altama Connector: A woman in a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck ignored a red light late at night, turning left from the Scranton Connector onto the Altama Connector. She cut off a woman who had the green light in the process. Also, she was now going the wrong way, “as cars were pulling over and moving out of the way,” a police report said. For good measure, the woman made a U-turn and proceeded to travel that way against traffic before pulling into the Little Ceasars pizza parking lot. The woman she cut off to begin with called the cops, who found the woman stumbling out of Little Ceasars and “her speech was slurred to the point it was hard to understand what she was saying,” the report said. The glass of tequila inside the truck may have had something to do with that. Police took 44-year-old woman to jail, charged with DUI.
U.S. Highway 17 and Jack Hartman Road: A man was driving around drunk late a night with a young girl in the car, prompting the child’s grandmother to call police as she followed his vehicle. The dolt is the father of a child of the grandmother’s daughter, but the girl in the vehicle with him was not the one, she told authorities. When state troopers caught up to him, the man went to jail for DUI, endangering a child by DUI, kidnapping, having an open container of alcohol and outstanding warrants.
Old Cate Road and Touchstone Parkway: A patrol officer encountered a blue Chevrolet Cruze at this intersection, just stopped in the road. Its headlights were turned off, even though it was nearly 11 at night. The officer at first thought the car was driverless, but then noticed a woman in the passenger side. That woman went to jail for DUI, open container of alcohol, improper stopping and public indecency.
2697 Seabreeze Motel: A woman’s revved up rage prompted her to hit the gas and aim for the object her ire, striking the man with the vehicle before driving out of the parking lot. A couple hours later she showed up at the police department, because she heard the cops wanted to talk with her. The 22-year-old woman went to jail for aggravated assault, hit and run and cruelty to the children who stood witness to the spectacle.
— Larry Hobbs