Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
200 Mall Blvd.: When will they learn? A thief tried tuck a pair of suspenders and a tie out sight inside the Belk store, which almost never works. Of course, a member of the store’s crack security team saw the whole thing. Police responded and took the 24-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
208 Gloucester St.: A vagabond who had been shushed one too many times at the local public library ended up getting banned from the establishment by the cops. He must have thought they would forget about it because he came back. Police arrived and took the 44-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Theft
10300 Canal Crossing: A working man in a working truck towing a trailer was stopped in a shopping center parking lot, minding his own business. All of a sudden, a blue Chevrolet Malibu pulls up next to him and “a large white male jumped out,” the report said. The brazen bandit snatched two Stihl backpack leaf blowers off the truck. He hopped back in the Malibu, which was last seen taking right from Canal Road onto the Golden Isles Parkway.
Auto Break-in
167 Mall Blvd.: A woman stepped out of Planet Fitness after midnight and noticed a vehicle’s window had been smashed. She went inside to find the owner. When they went back outside, it was revealed that two additional vehicles had been damaged by thieves.
Hot Wheels
Thornhill Mobile Home Park: A local man bought a Yamaha YX 250 on a social media site called Marketplace. Afterward, something smelled fishy about the deal, so he called the cops. The cops ran the vehicle identification number and, lo and behold, the motorcycle had been reported stolen out of Camp LeJune army base in North Carolina.
Butts Back in School Where They Belong
4420 Altama Avenue: Two young guys who clearly should have been in class on a school-day morning were instead lounging around on the showroom furniture at the Big Lots. The manager did not stand for this. He called the cops. The officer had a talk with the two dallying delinquents, after which the young men conceded it was in their best interests to return to school.
— Larry Hobbs