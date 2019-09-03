Among reports filed by police:

Arrests

1700 block of K Street: Police responded to a report of a man “attempting to jump on” a woman at a residence here. Police learned the man was very likely also wanted on an arrest warrant from McIntosh County; however, that could not be confirmed. But the cops did put him in jail for roughing up the woman.

100 block of Bishop Street: A punk robbed a guy at gunpoint in front of the R.L. Jones Funeral Home. Police were given a fairly accurate description of the guy from the victim, who also went looking for him with his father. The 18-year-old brigand was eventually rounded up and thrown in jail, charged with armed robbery, willful obstruction of the law, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges.

4240 U.S. Highway 17: Police were called to a disturbance at a man’s domicile in the Druid Oaks Mobile Home park late at night, only to find the guy to be “extremely intoxicated,” according to a report. Later, the same dude was driving poorly around the mobile park in a blue Nissan Sentra, alarming neighbors. Police returned and took the 60-year-old to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.

6100 block of U.S. Highway 17: Police stopped a man for driving too fast in the rain after dark. Not only that, he was drunk. Police took the 55-year-old to jail for DUI, driving too fast for conditions and possession of a little grass.

800 block of Egmont Street: A man tried to choke his wife, so she called the cops. When police arrived, the guy climbed on the roof of the home, then jumped to the roof of another building. And from there he leaped onto the roof of a solarium that was beside that. Quite a show, but police ended up taking the 55-year-old to jail for aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and obstruction of the law.

— Larry Hobbs

